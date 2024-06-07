This weekend will see Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour come to Edinburgh, with thousands of lucky ticket holders set to descend on the Capital.

With doors to Murrayfield not opening until 3 pm for VIP ticket holders, and 4 pm for General Admission, fans are already prepared for extensive queuing.

It is not too surprising therefor that Swifties were arriving in the early hours of the morning to start queuing in order to secure their spot.

Battling rain and strong winds, typical Scottish weather, these fans were not deterred, with smiles on their faces, they turned up ready to make today special.

Here are some of the pictures of people outside of Murrayfield.

