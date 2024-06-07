In pictures: Taylor Swift fans in Edinburgh start queueing in the early morning ahead of the Eras Tour

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 7th Jun 2024, 13:23 BST

Fans were up at the break of dawn to queue for tonight’s Eras Tour in Edinburgh.

This weekend will see Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour come to Edinburgh, with thousands of lucky ticket holders set to descend on the Capital.

With doors to Murrayfield not opening until 3 pm for VIP ticket holders, and 4 pm for General Admission, fans are already prepared for extensive queuing.

It is not too surprising therefor that Swifties were arriving in the early hours of the morning to start queuing in order to secure their spot.

Battling rain and strong winds, typical Scottish weather, these fans were not deterred, with smiles on their faces, they turned up ready to make today special.

Here are some of the pictures of people outside of Murrayfield.

1. All you need in life are friends and Taylor Swift tickets.

2. Classic Scottish weather.

3. Despite the long wait, the fans are still keeping their spirits high and are still excited.

4. Keeping warm and dry.

