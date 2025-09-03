Police are urging the passengers who stepped in to help the girl to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

Officers said the teenager was assaulted by a man in his 40s between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, August 24, on a train that left for Aberdeen from Edinburgh Waverley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said several people stepped in to help the girl, who was visibly distressed. The man was removed from the train at Inverkeithing.

The girl was travelling on a train from Edinburgh Waverly | The Scotsman

He has been described as white, in his 40s or 50s, and around 5ft 10 with “short, dirty blond hair”. Police said the man was wearing a pink shirt and beige shorts at the time of the incident.

Officers are urging the passengers who intervened to come forward with any information that would help the investigation.

Witnesses can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 541 of August 25.