Her two-year-old dog disappeared off a cliff while she was walking on the Aberdeenshire coast.

A 63-year-old woman whose beloved cockapoo got trapped in a cave after slipping down a cliff has thanked the coastguard for their “incredible” rescue operation.

Becky Smith, from Hayling Island off the south coast of England, was walking with her stepmother on the coastal path at Portsoy just before midday on Wednesday when her two-year-old dog Nova disappeared over the top of the cliff.

Nova, who Ms Smith fostered last year after her owner died, turns three next week | Becky Smith

“We’d had a lovely walk, she’d been as good as gold,” said Ms Smith.

“We’d just come round past Barbank and I was about to put her on the lead. I don’t know if she saw a rabbit or something but she ran down a steep bit, and she must have slipped.”

Nova ended up becoming trapped in a cave close to the shoreline, and Ms Smith and her stepmother could hear her barking from the top of the cliff.

“The worry was awful. Because Nova was barking I knew she was ok, but I was worried she would jump out into the sea and it is quite wild and rocky in that bit,” said Ms Smith.

Becky Smith pinpointed the location where Nova was stuck | Becky Smith

Soon, a local couple came to support the pair and called the coastguard. Teams from Portsoy and Buckie arrived around half an hour later and a RNLI lifeboat supported from the shore.

Several people stopped by and one woman made the pair a cup of coffee while they waited and watched.

“Every now and then Nova would just poke her head out of the cave and this amazing lady from the coastguard abseiled down to get her,” said Ms Smith.

“Before she went down she came and asked me if she could take something that smelt of me to reassure Nova. So I gave her my scarf, but Nova jumped out of the cave happily.”

“It was an incredible operation. To watch the expertise of the coastguard while at the same time reassuring us and giving us constant updates was just amazing.”

“It was Britain at its best.”

The coastguard rescued Nova using a special dog rescue bag | Becky Smith

Ms Smith said Nova was “happy as anything” when she returned and “slept like a log” overnight.

“But I think my stepmother and I are both still getting over it,” she said.

Ms Smith said she can’t thank the teams enough for their help rescuing Nova.

“Their calm expertise and professionalism was amazing and the love and support from local people who we’d never met before was incredible,” she said.