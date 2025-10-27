A body has been recovered after the Western Ferries service incident

The body of a man who went overboard from a ferry more than four months ago has been recovered.

A major search was launched after 64-year-old father Mark Federspiel fell from a ferry travelling between Gourock and Dunoon on Sunday, June 15.

A Western Ferries vessel travelling between Gourock to Dunoon. | John Devlin

The HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and nearby vessels were among those involved in the search for Mr Federspiel.

Police said that a body found at Kilcreggan Beach about 4pm on Sunday, October 12 has now been confirmed as that of the missing man.

Officers said that are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been told.

Mr Federspiel - a US Navy diver - had been travelling on the Western Ferries service on Father’s Day, with his wife Annette, when he fell overboard. The incident took place after a visit to his 22-year-old daughter Lara on the mainland.

Mr Federspiel had been reported missing around 1pm after he failed to return from the vessel’s toilet.