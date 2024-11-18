The first snow has fallen in the north of Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures plunged to the lowest level so far this autumn in the north of Scotland, as snow fell and forecasters brace for a dump of up to 20cm in the coming days.

The mercury dropped to -7.8C in Tulloch Bridge, in the Highlands, in the early hours of Monday, as a 2cm snow fall was recorded in the Shetland capital of Lerwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold temperatures, ice and further snow feature on the forecast for the coming days in what the Met Office deemed is the country’s “first taste of winter”.

PA

The Glenshee Ski Centre near Braemar saw a dusting of snow, as did Corgarff, both in Aberdeenshire. Meanwhile, snow also fell alongside the A939 near The Lecht in the Cairngorms.

South of the Border, snow also blanketed the mountain of Ingleborough, while frost covered berries in bushes near Clapham, in the Yorkshire Dales.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said snow has mostly fallen on hilltops so far on Monday, with 2cm falling in Lerwick, Shetland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But more snow and ice is expected over coming days, with temperatures plunging to below average levels for the time of year.

PA

“It is going to be quite a widely cold week,” Ms Maxey said. “A few degrees below average both day and night for most of the country.”

It is predicted temperatures could drop to -2C in London on Friday, -4C in Birmingham and -7C further north.

There is a possibility of 15-20cm of snow on ground above 300m and 5-10cm in areas higher than 200m, with a “chance” that snow could hit lower levels and cause road disruption – although the likelihood of that remains “uncertain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JPI

Ms Maxey said: “There’s likely to be a widespread frost overnight as we get this colder air coming in from the arctic maritime air mass – cold air from the north pushing down across the country – which will be across the whole country by the middle of the week.”

The Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK and will likely issue further alerts.

PA

Another yellow alert comes into effect at 4pm on Monday and is in place until 10am on Wednesday, covering areas in Scotland’s north, including parts of the Highlands, islands and the North-East, such as Inverness, Aberdeen, Aviemore, Stornoway, Orkney and Shetland.