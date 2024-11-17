When and where will it snow in Scotland this week? Latest weather forecasts, travel warnings

Yellow weather warnings from the Met Office will be in force from Sunday

Snow and ice could cause disruption across swathes of Scotland over the coming days as an Arctic blast sweeps the country.

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow weather warnings covering parts of Scotland. But just when and where could the cold front bring snow to Scotland for the first time this autumn?

Snow has been forecast to fall as early as Sunday afternoon in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are the forecasts.

When and where will it snow in Scotland?

A warning for snow and ice is in place in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

The warning area covers parts of the Highlands and islands, including Stornoway, Shetland and Orkney. Inverness and parts of Moray are also covered by the yellow weather warning.

The first of the yellow weather warnings will be in force across parts of the Highlands and islands. Picture: Met Office | Met Office

However, more of the country is expected to be impacted by a separate yellow weather warning issued for parts of southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

Areas of the country covered include Kelso, Jedburgh and the surrounds in the Scottish Borders, and much of Dumfries and Galloway, including Moffat, Lockerbie and Dumfries itself.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are no longer included in the yellow warning zone.

But with temperatures in the Scottish capital forecast to peak at a maximum of 3C across Monday and Tuesday, and an overnight minimum of -2C, there is a chance of snowfall.

The chilly temperature range will also be from between 3C and -2C across the same days in Glasgow.

How much snow is forecast to fall?

Up to 20cm of snow is possible on higher ground.

Daffodil blooms in the snow. Picture: PA | PA

There is a small chance of up to 10cm of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive, forecasters said.

What travel warnings have been issued?

The Met Office has said an area of snow may bring disruption to a central swathe of Scotland during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

The Met Office has also advised:

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable;

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off;

There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times;

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces;

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

What is the Met Office saying?

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air.

“This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.

“As the cold air spreads south, wintry weather is possible more widely, and a snow and ice warning has already been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England for early next week.”