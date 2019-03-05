‘Grow Your Own Brexit Survival Kit’ launched by Scottish garden centre

A Scottish garden centre has released a Grow Your Own Brexit Survival Kit - to combat food shortages in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Bosses at the centre have created a pack of 12 different vegetable seeds to plant, which can provide a year-round supply of nutritious food.

Plant area manager Brian Hawthorn at Cardwell Garden Centre, Gourock, Scotland, with the Brexit Survival Kit

The full kit is £34 and provides 12 packs of easy-to-grow seeds, including carrots, peas, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, broad beans, spinach, kale and pumpkin.

Paul Carmichael, the retail general manager of Cardwell Garden Centre near Gourock, Inverclyde, came up with the imaginative idea.

Mr Carmichael said: "There has been a huge amount of publicity surrounding the potential for food shortages if there’s a no deal Brexit.

"So, we’ve put together our own Grow Your Own Brexit Survival Kit that means people can have plenty of fresh veg.

The Brexit Survival Kit on sale at Cardwell Garden Centre, Gourock

"Even if the worst comes to the worst and there are problems getting vegetables from Europe.

"As we say on our packaging there are no customs controls out your own back garden.

"They grow all year round, they’ve got a good yield.

"We’ve not sold any yet but people have seen the funny side.

"Even if a Brexit deal is thrashed out, it’s always good to grow your own as it’s more rewarding, helps reduce the carbon footprint with no need for transportation and doesn’t use plastic packaging."

70% of British food imports come from EU

According to Government figures, the UK is only 60 per cent self-sufficient when it comes to food and 70 per cent of its food imports come from the EU.

Cardwell’s horticulturist, Brian Hawthorn said: "Our Grow Your Own Brexit Survival Kit contains varieties of vegetables that are popular and easy to grow outdoors or indoors, in the ground or in containers.

"With the easy to follow instructions you’ll need the minimum of gardening expertise and equipment. Many of the vegetables are suitable for sowing more than one crop per year.

"Fresh veg is full of vitamins and minerals and all you have to do is regularly water and feed the plants with the right fertiliser.

"Leafy salads and smaller vegetables can be successfully grown indoors planted in containers left on a bright window ledge."