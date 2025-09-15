Loch Lomond: Possible human remains discovered near Scots beauty spot
Officers have launched an investigation after possible human remains were found near Loch Lomond.
Police were called to the spot near Rubha Dubh at Firkin Point following the discovery at around 12.40pm on Saturday.
Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday, September 13, we were called to a report of possible human remains discovered near Rubha Dubh at Firkin Point, Loch Lomond.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing.”
