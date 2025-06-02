"If you have seen Bernard or know where he might be, then please get in touch."

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

nw

Police have said concerns are growing for a Swiss walker who has been missing in the Highlands for several days.

Bernard Trottet, 65, was walking the Cape Wrath Trail and was last known to be at the Corryhully Bothy in Glenfinnan on Tuesday May 27 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was planning to walk north to Kinloch Hourn and then on to a campsite in the Morvich area, but did not arrive.

Police are appealing for information as investigations continue to try and trace Mr Trottet, with assistance from air support and mountain rescue teams.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: "Bernard is an experienced walker but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is believed to be wearing a distinctive orange coat and we are asking walkers and others out and about in the area to think back and get in touch if they remember seeing anyone that matches Bernard's description.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more here: Lightning strike sets house on fire as Police Scotland close road

"If you have seen Bernard or know where he might be, then please get in touch."

Mr Trottet is a French-speaking Swiss national, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with grey hair.

Police said he is likely to be wearing an orange Arc'teryx jacket, black walking trousers and a green baseball cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is said to be carrying a light grey backpack with a front attachment and using a light grey Zpacks tent.