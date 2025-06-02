Glenfinnan: Search under way for Swiss walker missing in the Scottish Highlands
Police have said concerns are growing for a Swiss walker who has been missing in the Highlands for several days.
Bernard Trottet, 65, was walking the Cape Wrath Trail and was last known to be at the Corryhully Bothy in Glenfinnan on Tuesday May 27 .
He was planning to walk north to Kinloch Hourn and then on to a campsite in the Morvich area, but did not arrive.
Police are appealing for information as investigations continue to try and trace Mr Trottet, with assistance from air support and mountain rescue teams.
Sergeant Brian Heriot said: "Bernard is an experienced walker but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare.
"He is believed to be wearing a distinctive orange coat and we are asking walkers and others out and about in the area to think back and get in touch if they remember seeing anyone that matches Bernard's description.
"If you have seen Bernard or know where he might be, then please get in touch."
Mr Trottet is a French-speaking Swiss national, around 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with grey hair.
Police said he is likely to be wearing an orange Arc'teryx jacket, black walking trousers and a green baseball cap.
He is said to be carrying a light grey backpack with a front attachment and using a light grey Zpacks tent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2096 of Saturday May 31 .
