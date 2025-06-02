Aberdeenshire fire: Lightning strike sets house on fire as Police Scotland close road
There were no reported injuries.
A road was closed in both directions after a lightning strike set a house on fire yesterday.
The A975 was shut in both directions near Ellon, Aberdeenshire , Police Scotland said.
Emergency services responded to the blaze on Main Street, Newburgh, at around 3.00pm on Sunday , and the fire was extinguished.
Motorists should avoid the area, the force added.
