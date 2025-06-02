Aberdeenshire fire: Lightning strike sets house on fire as Police Scotland close road

By George Lythgoe

Local democracy reporter

Comment
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:22 BST
A road was closed in both directions after a lightning strike set a house on fire yesterday.

The A975 was shut in both directions near Ellon, Aberdeenshire , Police Scotland said.

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Main Street, Newburgh, at around 3.00pm on Sunday , and the fire was extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area, the force added.

