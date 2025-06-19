Glasgow tourist tax given go-ahead by councillors with hopes visitor levy will generate £16m

Visitors to the city will pay 5% of their accommodation bill for every night of their stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow’s new tourist tax has been given the go-ahead – with visitors to be charged on average £4.83 per night.

The visitor levy due to be introduced on January, 25, 2027 will see people pay 5% of their accommodation bill for every night of their entire stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected the fee could bring in about £16m annually after costs and will apply to hotels, hostels, guest houses, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation.

Speaking at the city administration committee on Thursday, city treasurer Ricky Bell said he and leader Susan Aitken “had been lobbying the Scottish Government for some time to give us more powers to be able to raise our own revenues and this is the start of what I hope will be a continuation of those powers being devolved to local government.”

It is proposed that hotel operators keep 1.5% of the amount collected to make up for any costs incurred. Organisations who don’t comply would face penalties.

Councillors approved the visitor levy at the city administration committee on Thursday morning (June 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash generated would go towards the look and feel of the city with investment in infrastructure and the “built and natural environment” as well as culture and events and marketing of the city as a destination to grow visitors.

A visitor levy forum is also to be set up to provide advice to the council relating to the scheme and it is proposed those involved in the visitor sector and representatives from communities would have a key role.

Employees are to be appointed at Glasgow City Council to handle the process and annual costs are estimated to be about £750,000 to £950,000 – with initial set up expected to be £400,000.

Scottish Green councillors moved an amendment at the committee relating to accommodation provider costs stating that they “may only retain money under this rebate scheme for three years” and providing more details on penalties if they don’t pay.