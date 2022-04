Aaron Strachan was last seen in Leith Walk at around 5pm on Thursday, April 21.

He is described as being around 5ft 11, of average build, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a green/blue puffer style jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or knows his potential whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0696 of 21/04/22.