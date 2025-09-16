Glasgow road closures: Emergency repair as flooding closes city centre road immediately for three weeks
A Glasgow city centre street has closed for three weeks to allow for emergency repairs.
Scottish Water confirmed two lanes on Hope Street closed from Monday after flooding was reported due to a damaged pipe.
The sewage works are being carried out between the junctions with West Regent Street and Bath Street. Two bus stops are out of action due to the repairs.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Specialist teams are carrying out a repair known as patch lining which will restore the sewer to full working order and protect the area from further flooding.
The repairs are expected to take around three weeks to complete.
Scottish Water teams carrying out essential repairs
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site carrying out essential repairs, with traffic management measures in place to allow the work to be completed safely and as quickly as possible.
“Currently there is a two-lane closure on Hope Street at the junction with Bath street, with one lane allowing flow of traffic.
“We’d like to thank road users, residents and local businesses for their patience and understanding while these vital repairs are underway.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.