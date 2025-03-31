Teenager riding electric motorbike taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision with car, as road closed

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
A teenager has been taken to hospital after the collision involving a car and an electric motorbike

A teenager who was riding an electric motorbike has been taken to hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in Dalkeith.

The incident involving a car happened on South Street around 9.55pm on Sunday.

A teenager has been taken to hospital after the collision
A teenager has been taken to hospital after the collision | Adobe

Police Scotland said the car had left the scene before emergency services had arrived.

The 18-year-old male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment, but later released.

Police said enquiries were taking place in a bid to track down the car driver.

South Street remains closed at Newmills Road following the incident. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

