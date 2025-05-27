"Maxine was a beloved mum and daughter. Maxine's family miss her every day and they still feel her loss profoundly.”

A 'violent' domestic abuser has been jailed for at least 22 years for the brutal murder of his partner.

Mark Keel, 33, killed Maxine Clark at her home in Riddrie, Glasgow, leaving her with more than 50 injuries.

Detective Sergeant Ian Evans of Police Scotland called Kell a "violent individual", adding that women are "safer now he has been convicted".

Keel was today (May 27) jailed for life, having earlier pleaded guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

On Thursday, June 27 2024, emergency services attended the home address of Maxine Clark in Riddrie, Glasgow.

When police attended the 36-year-old mum had more than 50 injuries, and despite the attempts of emergency services her life could not be saved.

Subsequent enquiries resulted in Mark Keel being arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Detective Sergeant Ian Evans said: "Keel is a violent individual and women are safer now he has been convicted for his crimes.

"Maxine was a beloved mum and daughter. Maxine's family miss her every day and they still feel her loss profoundly.

"I hope they find some solace in knowing Keel is no longer able to inflict his brutal and violent behaviour on any other women.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls. I would like to assure anyone suffering at the hands of an abuser not to suffer in silence.