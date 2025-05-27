Witnesses have recalled watching a car plough into crowds at the Liverpool street parade.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four children were among 50 people injured on Monday after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s recent Premier League title.

With most people enjoying a spring break holiday, up to one million Liverpool fans had lined the streets to celebrate the team as they moved through the city centre with the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police tents surrounded by debris at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool city centre after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The build-up to the incident

The parade began at Allerton Maze south of the city before embarking on a ten-mile route over three-and-a-half hours ending with a finale on the Strand in the city centre.

Chaos erupted on Water Street, about a mile before the parade’s endpoint. The bus had only recently passed the attendees when a vehicle rammed into the crowds, witnesses reported.

Footage of the incident, which was circulating online on Monday, appeared to show the car speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street, passing a Hooters restaurant at one point. People were knocked to the floor off the car windshield, falling to the ground and darting out of the way to avoid harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested, Merseyside Police confirmed.

Eyewitness accounts

One onlooker, Matthew O’Carroll, 28, from Runcorn, saw the car approaching the top of Water Street.

He said the vehicle went past a parked police van at a “decent” speed and the driver was beeping as he went through the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win. Picture: Peter Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, witness Mike Maddra said the “car turned left, mounted [the] pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings”. He said: “We got out the way and it was speeding up”.

Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, “it looked deliberate”.

Social media video also showed angry fans converging on the vehicle as it came to a stop, smashing windows before police intervened.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihul, said you could “hear the bumps” as the driver rammed spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows, causing the driver to stall for about ten seconds, before putting his foot down again and hitting more people.

Witnesses told The Guardian the whole ordeal lasted 20 to 30 seconds, and the first victim was thrown “about 20 feet” in the air.

Dan Ogunshakin, an off-duty BBC reporter attending the parade, told the public broadcaster he saw people hitting the car before it reversed and then “it suddenly accelerated forwards”, straight towards the surrounding crowd.

“What had once been an atmosphere of celebration and joy and happiness suddenly turned into fear and terror and disbelief,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police response

Police said the car eventually stopped at the scene and the man was detained. BBC reporter Matt Cole described how police officers exited a “squad” of armed police vehicles with rifles and medical packs and began running to the scene.

Daniel Jones, 28, told The Sun newspaper that police restrained people who were “smashing” the car.

“They were ripping the register plate off,” he said. “The back window was broken when the [driver[ was still in it.”

Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital, and a further 20 were treated at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

Incident ‘not being treated as terrorism’

At a press conference, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the “horrific incident” was not being treated as terrorism.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paddy Edrich said local Italian restaurant Riva was used as a makeshift triage centre.

“People inside Riva are being treated by paramedics. Some have bandages around their heads and limbs,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff in the restaurant appear to be providing fluids to those being treated and the emergency services.”

Other casualties were spotted being taken away by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

A heavy emergency services presence remained in place for hours afterwards, with police cars, fire engines and ambulances remaining on the street. A large blue tent was erected on Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front.

Liverpool FC statement

Liverpool FC said in a statement the club was in “direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” a post on X read. “We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Well-wishes flowed from other Premier League clubs, including Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.” He later added: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events. Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.