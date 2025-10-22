Many believed the city centre favourite had closed for good.

A popular Glasgow bar has announced the exact date when it will reopen.

Driftwood, on the corner of St George’s Road and Sauchiehall Street, will open their doors in the city centre on October 30.

The bar disappeared from social media in July which led many to believe the city centre favourite had closed for good.

Driftwood, which is now under new ownership, say they are returning with a bold new vision featuring a mix of old favourites, new cocktails, DJs and more.

Glasgow bar posts TikTok announcement

The news was posted on TikTok with the caption: "Save the date, guys."

One customer wrote: "Best news I've heard all week."