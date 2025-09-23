“McLellan Works represents a rare opportunity to acquire a modernised, design-led building in one of Glasgow’s most dynamic locations” – Andrew Shiells, CBRE

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An iconic building in the heart of Glasgow has been brought to the market with a price tag of £11.5 million.

McLellan Works on Sauchiehall Street extends to 44,240 square feet and has undergone extensive refurbishment and renovation, transforming the building into a “modern, fully electrified premises with market-leading sustainability credentials”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property advisor CBRE has now been appointed by property owner Bywater to bring the “prime mixed-use investment opportunity” to the market.

McLellan Works on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street extends to 44,240 square feet.

The property provides retail and leisure space across the basement and ground floor with frontage directly onto Sauchiehall Street, and office accommodation across the upper three floors. CBRE said offers in excess of £11.47m were being sought.

Andrew Shiells, senior director, CBRE Capital Markets Scotland, said: “McLellan Works represents a rare opportunity to acquire a modernised, design-led building in one of Glasgow’s most dynamic locations.

“With its strong tenant line-up, excellent sustainability credentials and secure income profile, it offers investors attractive initial returns with potential for future growth in a city that continues to demonstrate robust occupier demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is multi-let to a diverse range of occupiers including housebuilder Cala Homes (West), Spencer Ogden, Telus Health, Black Sheep Coffee and the British Heart Foundation, alongside popular operators such as Sprigg, Hinba and Bee Inspired Clothing.

Part of the interior of McLellan Works offering office accommodation.

Property experts noted that the landmark building was “prominently positioned” on Sauchiehall Street between Rose Street and Dalhousie Street, and benefited from “excellent transport connectivity”, with Queen Street Station, Central Station, Buchanan Bus Station and Charing Cross all within a ten-minute walk, as well as a new cycle lane immediately outside the building linking into the national cycle network.

The surrounding area, which has seen its retail offering suffer amid the cost-of-living crisis and shift to online shopping, is undergoing further transformation, with major student accommodation and mixed-use schemes under development, alongside the recently completed £5.7m pedestrianisation of Sauchiehall Street.

Patrick O’Gorman, chief executive of Bywater, said: “McLellan Works represents everything we stand for at Bywater; creative reuse, community impact and future-facing design. Sauchiehall Street is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and we’re proud to have played a role in bringing this iconic building back to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its strong tenant mix, low-carbon design and vibrant location, McLellan Works is a standout investment opportunity in one of the UK’s most exciting cities,” he added.

In a separate property deal just announced, AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings and owner of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, has secured a key letting at the Energy Park in Bridge of Don.

Rental Technology & Services (RTS), an international provider of advanced electronic equipment and engineering services for the subsea industry, has signed a ten-year lease for the former Weatherford site, now known as The Horizon Centre. AM Sci Tech acquired the 7.23-acre site earlier this year, of which 1.41 acres have now been leased to RTS.