Police said footage is being looked at by counter terrorism officers

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow early this morning.

Police Scotland said officers boarded an EasyJet plane as it landed at Glasgow Airport after flying from Luton.

It said videos circulating online of the incident are being examined by counter terrorism officers.

The flight arrived at Glasgow Airport at around 8.20am on Sunday morning | Bloomberg via Getty Images

A spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow around 8.20am on Sunday, July 27.

“Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing.

“At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

“We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”

The incident has been confirmed by EasyJet.

A spokesperson said: "EasyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."