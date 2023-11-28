Here's how you can get your own free festive Travelodge pyjamas
It's the type of amenity you would expect from luxury hotels, but Travelodge are offering guests their very own free festive pyjamas.
Inspired by matching pyjama trendsetters such as Paris Hilton, the Kardashians and the Beckhams, Travelodge are offering guests their very own set of free festive sleepwear.
Budget hotel chain Travelodge is hoping to make a lasting impression by offering guests a set of free festive pyjamas from five of their flagship sites across the UK.
It's the time of year where many Brits will be travelling to visit friends and family, get their Christmas shopping done or head on a big festive night out.
And to ensure that guests aren't left in the cold, Travelodge are offering pyjamas which take inspiration from a standard room and are adorned with the hotel's logo; clarifying that it depicts a sleeping person, tucked under a duvet and wearing a Christmas hat.
While putting an end to the debate surrounding Travelodge's logo, the pyjamas also feature kettles and mugs and will be available to guests on a first come, first served basis.
Where can I get festive Travelodge pyjamas?
The festive Travelodge pyjamas are available exclusively from their London City, Manchester Upper Brook Street, Birmingham Central Bullring, Cardiff Queen Street and Glasgow Queen Street sites.
They are available in sizes Small, Medium, Large, X Large and XX Large and all that guests need to do in order to claim their own sleepwear is head to reception and claim the "jingle bells offer".
The head of festive fun at Travelodge, said: “Inspired by the pages of Vogue, the catwalks of Paris and our very own hotel rooms we are excited to bring guests some fashionable festive cheer with our truly unique Christmas PJs.
"If you’re a scenester or trend setter, you’ll want to get your hands on these limited edition PJs and snap the ultimate selfie. So be quick because once they’re gone, they’re gone, so better get a Travelodge this Christmas!”
