Police have closed the Forth Road Bridge to all vehicles due to a Greenpeace protest.

An international team of Greenpeace activists have abseiled from the bridge to block an INEOS tanker from delivering its cargo of fracked American gas to the Grangemouth petrochemical facility.

The Greenpeace climbers abseiled from beneath the bridge’s service walkway, unfurling six giant ‘Plastics Treaty Now’ banners.

Greenpeace say they will remain suspended 25 metres above the main shipping lane of the River Forth. They are supported by a rescue crew on the bridge and a boat team in the river below.

Officers were called to reports of a protest around 1.05pm on Friday. They remain at the scene and engaging with those involved.

Police said they are urging people to avoid the area.

Greenpeace protest comes during Trump visit

A Greenpeace spokesperson added: “The 10 climbers are confronting the giant INEOS tanker ‘INDEPENDENCE’.

“The vessel spent the last 10 days crossing the Atlantic carrying 27,500 cubic metres of ethane bound for Grangemouth where it will be used by INEOS in the production of virgin plastic.

“The Greenpeace protest comes during Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

“Over the past three years, INEOS Energy has made investments exceeding $3bn in the US oil and gas sector, and the US petrochemicals industry is investing heavily in new chemical and plastics production projects.

“Like INEOS, US Fossil Fuel giants are attempting to weaken the Global Plastics Treaty to avoid caps on virgin plastic production.”

The protestors are supported by a rescue crew on the bridge and a boat team in the river below. | Luca Marino / Greenpeace

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland is advising drivers to use the Queensferry Crossing due to the incident.

There are currently queues on the M90 near Queensferry.

More updates to follow.