Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions with drivers told to use alternative routes and expect delays

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:27 BST
Police are urging drivers to use alternative routes placeholder image
Police are urging drivers to use alternative routes | Getty
Police are urging drivers to use alternative routes

The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Traffic Scotland said drivers are advised to use the Queensferry Crossing and allow extra time for their journey.

Police Scotland said it had received a report of a concern for a person around 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Related topics:DriversForth Road BridgePolice ScotlandMotorists
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice