Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions with drivers told to use alternative routes and expect delays
Police are urging drivers to use alternative routes
The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
Traffic Scotland said drivers are advised to use the Queensferry Crossing and allow extra time for their journey.
Police Scotland said it had received a report of a concern for a person around 9.30am on Tuesday morning.
