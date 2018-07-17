Flaming bagpiper deported to US after being detained in Edinburgh

A US-born bagpiper was deported from Scotland by the Home Office after being detained by border security at Edinburgh Airport.

Ryan Randall, from Las Vegas, was held at the Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre in South Lanarkshire after being stopped by officials when he landed in Scotland last week.

The 32-year-old, who spends 90 days a year in Scotland, was flying in to take part in pro-independence events over the summer and perform in Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival, but was told he needed a work visa rather than a tourist visa.

According to reports, Randall was put on a flight to Chicago on Monday morning.

Speaking to The National newspaper, Randall said: “I was flying in to take part in the Fringe but was told I needed a work visa. I’ve taken part before and all I had was a visitor’s visa, a tourist visa.

“They have arranged for me to fly to Chicago on Monday, which is only halfway to my home in Kansas.”

His friend Sean Clerkin, of the Scottish Resistance, slammed the Home Office decision to deport Randall.

He said: “We are extremely disappointed that Ryan has been flown back to the United States. This is abuse of his human rights. He should not have been deported.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Non-EU nationals seeking to enter the UK as visitors are not permitted to work. Those intending to work in the UK require the appropriate visa to do so.”

In 2014, Randall led a rally of Yes-voters through the streets of Edinburgh on the day of the independence referendum, with flames shooting from the top of his bagpipes.