Poll: Half of Scots oppose second independence referendum

A new poll has shown that 49 per cent of Scottish voters oppose Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for a second independence referendum, even as support for a separate Scotland rose slightly.

The Survation poll for the Daily Record showed that 23 per cent of those surveyed want the First Minister to call another referendum on the constitution this Autumn.

19 per cent want a second indyref eventually, but not as soon as this year, while 49 per cent of Scots think that Ms Sturgeon should avoid calling a second referendum altogether.

In the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum, Ms Sturgeon declared that independence was ‘back on the table’ and unsuccessfully sought the power to hold a plebiscite.

After a damaging setback at last year’s UK General Eelction however, the First Minister agreed to a ‘pause’ in her plans for an immediate re-run of the 2014 vote.

There is some good news for the SNP, however, with support for independence itself up two points on the result of 2014 as 47 per cent of Scots supporting Ms Sturgeon’s dream.

A Scottish Tory spokesman told the paper: “This poll again shows the majority of people do not want a second referendum – and they overwhelmingly don’t want one any time soon.

“Nicola Sturgeon should use this research as motivation to take the threat of another divisive vote off the table.”

However, SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “Support for independence remains at historically high levels – with a Yes majority within the margin of error and well within touching distance.

“And we’re not – yet – in the heat of an independence campaign.

“With the full powers of independence we could make better choices in Scotland’s interests and avoid the damage of a Tory Brexit.”