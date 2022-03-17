Firefighter reveals possible cause of Braemar hotel explosion

The leading firefighter at Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar – where a blaze on Wednesday destroyed 70 per cent of the building – said the fridge in an outbuilding may have have started a small electrical fire that then spread to a LPG tank, causing it to explode.

Group commander Ewan Baird said it was a “miracle” no-one was hurt, with seven guests, two members of staff and the owner safely evacuated before the explosion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braemar Lodge Hotel has been destroyed by a fire which may have started in a faulty fridge in an outbuilding. PIC: Contributed

Mr Baird told the Press and Journal: “The likelihood is that there’s been a faulty fridge, which set an electrical fire. That then set the outer building alight and subsequently set fire to the LPG sounder, which has catastrophically exploded and set the hotel on fire.

“It’s a miracle nobody was hurt and everybody was safely evacuated with that explosion.

“We’ve made contact with everybody who was in the building. They have all been fully accounted for and that has now been left in the hands of police.”

Mr Baird said he was first informed of the fire in an outbuilding around 8:15am on Wednesday, but then received a further message around 15 minutes later that 70 per cent of the hotel was affected by the blaze.

Around 50 firefighters worked at the scene, where securing a steady water supply had proved a “challenge” that led to pumps being placed in a nearby river.

Mr Baird said: “The building has remained relatively intact, but the contents of the building – the roof and the ground floor – are completely gone.”

It is understood the hotel owner bought Braemar Lodge relatively recently and had been refurbishing the property.

Eyewitnesses described the moment the former shooting lodge – a key building in the heart of the village – exploded.

Councillor Geva Blackett, an independent member of Aberdeenshire Council, was in her bed when her husband told her to get up and leave the house as smoke billowed from the hotel, which is two doors away from their home.

She said: “My husband got me out of the house and by the time I got outside, it was just unbelievable, extraordinary. The whole place just went ‘whoosh’.

"There was just smoke and flames everywhere. I walked down the alley way by the house and then the hotel just exploded.

“There were bits of granite flying. I was standing around 200 yards away. It was unreal, unbelievable – the whole hotel has gone.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7:37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle, one water carrier and specialist resources and around 50 firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a nearby commercial building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.