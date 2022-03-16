A major fire broke out at Braemar Lodge Hotel, Braemar around 7.30am, with a number of occupants evacuated from the premises.

Councillor Geva Blackett was in bed when her husband alerted her to smoke rising from the hotel, which is next door but one to her property, and told her to get out the house.

She left in her nightclothes, with the whole building destroyed within moments of her getting out onto the street.

Cllr Blackett, an independent member of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I’m quite shaken to be honest. My husband got me out of the house and by the time I got outside, it was just unbelievable. Extraordinary. The whole place just went ‘woosh’.

"There was just smoke and flames everywhere. I walked down the alley way by the house and then the hotel just exploded.

“There were bits of granite flying. I was standing around 200 yards away. It was unreal, unbelievable – the whole hotel has gone.

“It’s just absolutely shocking. What is also incredible is that no one appears to have been hurt. Thank god for our fire crews."

Braemar Lodge Hotel, Braemar, went up in flames this morning - with an explosion then ripping through the property. PIC: Contributed.

It is not clear at this stage how many people were evacuated from the hotel, and if guests were at the premises at the time the fire broke out.

Fire crews are pumping water out of the River Dee, with six crews at the scene. A number of firefighters are understood to have travelled from Blairgowrie.

The A93 through the village is now closed with a number of people now evacuated from their homes and taking refuge in the Fife Arms Hotel.

Primary pupils at Braemar School, which is close to the hotel, have been kept at home today.

Fire crews are on the scene at Braemar Lodge Hotel

A new owner has recently taken over the hotel with a significant refurbishment of the property ongoing. It is understood that the manager at the hotel does not sleep on site.

"It is an iconic hotel, it faces right onto the main road and it is always busy, it’s a popular place,” Cllr Blackett added.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire tweeted: “Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected.”

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away.

No one was injured during the fire, police said.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a fire at a hotel on Glenshee Road in Braemar which was reported around 7.50am on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022.

“The occupants of the hotel have been evacuated and no-one has been injured.

“The A93 Glenshee Road is closed at Braemar and local diversions are in place.”