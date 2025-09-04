Aberdeen crash: Pedestrian, 85, taken to hospital after being hit by car on residential street
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a residential street in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Ashley Road at around 7.39am to attend a collison involving a car and a pedestrian.
An ambulance was sent to the scene and the 85-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
His condition is currently unknown.
A section of Ashley Road, the Union Grove junction and a section of St Swithin Street remain closed.
Police say enquiries remain ‘ongoing’ to establish the full circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Thursday, September 4, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Union Grove, Aberdeen.
“Emergency services attended and the 85-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.39am to attend a one-car road traffic collision on Ashley Road, Aberdeen.
“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”