Fife crime: Wildlife officer warns intentionally disturbing resting seals on Fife beaches is a criminal offence

By Fiona Dobie
Comment
Published 22nd May 2025, 07:17 BST
Beach users are being urged to give seals resting on Fife’s beaches a wide berth.

The warning comes from Fife’s wildlife crime liaison officer following an incident at Tentsmuir on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a couple walking their dog on the beach were observed approaching seals which were resting on land and getting so close that the seals were disturbed, panicked and forced back into the water to seek refuge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Pacholek, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Tentsmuir Nature Reserve welcomes a huge number of visitors every year and whilst many of the visitors are respectful towards the resident wildlife, some visitors appear unaware that if they behave or conduct themselves in a way which negatively impacts wildlife, their actions could result in them committing a wildlife crime.

Read more here: Teenagers seen driving golf buggy dangerously through town before crash

“Scotland’s seal population is a protected species and intentionally or recklessly disturbing seals when they are resting on land can be a criminal offence.

"Any person found guilty could be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to £5000 or both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In addition to any criminal offences, allowing your dog to be in close proximity to seals risks serious and potentially fatal injury to your dog as seals have powerful jaws and sharp teeth.”

Members of the public who witness any incidents they consider to be a wildlife crime are asked to report this to Police Scotland via 101 or [email protected]

Related topics:CrimePolice ScotlandFifeWildlifeScotlandPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice