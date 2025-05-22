Beach users are being urged to give seals resting on Fife’s beaches a wide berth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes from Fife’s wildlife crime liaison officer following an incident at Tentsmuir on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a couple walking their dog on the beach were observed approaching seals which were resting on land and getting so close that the seals were disturbed, panicked and forced back into the water to seek refuge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Pacholek, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Tentsmuir Nature Reserve welcomes a huge number of visitors every year and whilst many of the visitors are respectful towards the resident wildlife, some visitors appear unaware that if they behave or conduct themselves in a way which negatively impacts wildlife, their actions could result in them committing a wildlife crime.

Read more here: Teenagers seen driving golf buggy dangerously through town before crash

“Scotland’s seal population is a protected species and intentionally or recklessly disturbing seals when they are resting on land can be a criminal offence.

"Any person found guilty could be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to £5000 or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition to any criminal offences, allowing your dog to be in close proximity to seals risks serious and potentially fatal injury to your dog as seals have powerful jaws and sharp teeth.”