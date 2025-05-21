Stranraer crime: Teenagers seen driving golf buggy dangerously through town before crash
Police are searching for three teenagers who were seen driving a golf buggy dangerously along pavements before a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, the three youths were witnessed driving a green golf buggy along Garrick Drive in Stranraer.
The driver was said to be driving dangerously on the road as well as on pavements, before the vehicle collided with a fence on the footpath close to Belmont Park in the town.
The three youngsters involved then ran off following the crash.
Police are now asking that anyone who may have information about the incident contact them quoting crime reference number CR/0206583/25.