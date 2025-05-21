Police are looking for three youths. | Adobe

The three youths in the green golf buggy collided with a fence on the footpath near Belmont Park.

Police are searching for three teenagers who were seen driving a golf buggy dangerously along pavements before a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, the three youths were witnessed driving a green golf buggy along Garrick Drive in Stranraer.

The driver was said to be driving dangerously on the road as well as on pavements, before the vehicle collided with a fence on the footpath close to Belmont Park in the town.

The three youngsters involved then ran off following the crash.