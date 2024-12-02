Festive period flights facing hit as strike looms at Scottish airport

Tanker drivers are on verge of taking strike action

Strikes have been threatened at Edinburgh Airport over the festive season in a dispute over pay which could impact domestic and international flights.

Tanker drivers employed by North Air, supplying fuel to airlines, are on the verge of taking strike action, it was announced by the Unite union.

The pay dispute relates to a rejected 4.5 per cent pay offer by North Air after years of below-inflation pay increases, according to Unite.

Union members represented by Unite “overwhelmingly” backed strike action in a drive to secure a better pay offer, despite recent talks with Acas, a spokesperson said on Monday.

However there has been no enhanced pay offer by the company.

Unite warned that unless there is “movement over pay” in the coming days then strike dates will be issued which would “directly hit” peak festive season flights.

Routes that could be affected include United Airlines to New York, Emirates to Dubai and Loganair’s domestic routes to the islands.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “North Air is a profitable company and there is no excuse for not making an improved pay offer to our tanker drivers. Unite will always support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

S&JD Robertson North Air Ltd is a profitable company which in its latest accounts registered an increase in pre-tax profits from £1.1 million in 2022 to £1.9 million in 2023.

Turnover increased by £33.2 million to £40.4 million over the same time period.

Unite has secured a string of successes as part of its Runway To Success campaign, which is designed to establish standards above legal minimums across Scottish airports and has included a 26.7 per cent pay package for Loganair cabin crew, and a 12 per cent basic increase in pay for Edinburgh Airport Services workers.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s tanker drivers employed by North Air deserve a fair pay rise. They are highly skilled workers who provide a key service at Edinburgh Airport.

“Pay at North Air has not kept up with inflation despite the company being profitable.

“If strike action happens, which would cause widespread disruption over the festive season, then it’s on North Air’s heads. They are choosing to escalate this dispute, rather than choosing to resolve it which they could do easily.

“Unless the company quickly comes to its senses, we will have no option but to issue strike dates in the coming days.”

Edinburgh Airport declined to comment.