A bus operator is to increase the frequency of its service linking Dundee with Edinburgh Airport.

Xplore Dundee said that from December 1, peak-time services on its “FLY” connection would operate every hour, rather than every 90 minutes. The change increases the number of coaches being used at peak times to three, allowing the firm to “meet surging demand better”.

Bosses said the decision to step up frequency came in response to continued passenger growth throughout 2024 and “consistent positive feedback” from customers.

One of the Xplore Dundee coaches outside Edinburgh Airport.

In October, Xplore Dundee, which is part of McGill's Group, added extra capacity to the airport link service on a trial basis and, since then, the company is said to have seen strong uptake, with the enhanced frequency designed to accommodate increasing numbers of passengers heading to Edinburgh Airport - Scotland’s busiest.

Stephen Riggans, area director at Xplore Dundee, said: “We are very pleased to announce this enhancement to our FLY service, offering passengers even greater flexibility and convenience when travelling between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport. This change is driven by the exceptional demand we’ve experienced in 2024, and we’re optimistic that the new timetable will further solidify FLY as the preferred choice for airport travel in the region.

“We had introduced timetable changes back in October as part of a trial period to better understand customer demand and the uptake on increased services has been terrific. Peak-time travellers will now enjoy hourly departures, ensuring that their journey to or from the airport is as seamless as possible.”

The service utilises high-spec Mercedes coaches. In 2023 alone, FLY covered more than 500,000 miles, reflecting its “critical role” in connecting Dundee with Scotland’s busiest airport, Xplore Dundee noted.

Riggans added: “As we look toward 2025, we’re excited about the potential to continue growing and investing in this service. By increasing capacity now, we’re paving the way for future enhancements and ensuring our passengers enjoy a superior travel experience.”