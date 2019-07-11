Family pay tribute to girl, 15, who died in road crash in Paisley

The family of a teenager who was killed following a road crash in Paisley on Sunday have paid tribute to their 'wonderful' daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

Roybn Fryar, who was just 15, died following the collision in Glenburn Road in Paisley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men, both aged 20, appeared in court charged with causing Robyn's death.

Prosecutors allege that Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon drove dangerously at excessive speeds within a 30mph limit while in a street race with each other.

Robyn was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident but died a short time after.

Her family's statement said: "Robyn was tragically taken from us in the early hours of Sunday morning and there are no words to describe our loss and the horrific and meaningless act which caused her death.

"Robyn was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and a loyal friend, she lived life with love and laughter in her heart. To be taken from us at such a young age is devastating, we will never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children.

"Her family & friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank friends and family who have supported us over the last few days, and the kind and thoughtful messages we have received. We would also like to thank the emergency services, police, paramedics and members of the community who fought so hard to save Robyn’s life.

"The involvement from St Andrews School, teachers and pupils in paying tribute to Robyn has been so comforting and respectful, and while the investigation is still on-going we do hope that there will be justice for Robyn in the future, and changes will be made so that no other parent losses a child in such horrific circumstances.

"We would now ask that our family is left in peace to grieve and plan for Robyn’s funeral which will be a celebration of the life of a wonderful daughter who was loved by all who knew her."