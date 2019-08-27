Family devastated by death of Scottish cyclist in van collision

The family of a cyclist who died after a crash have said they are "devastated" by his death.

Iain Anderson, 66, was cycling north on the B937 Edentown to Giffordtown road, near Heatherhall Wood in Ladybank, Fife, when he was involved in a collision with a van.

Treatment by an off-duty doctor, paramedics and air ambulance staff was unable to save him and he died at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family of the Glenrothes man said: "Our family is devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of five children as well as an amazing granddad to five grandchildren.

"He will be sorely missed."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision involving a blue Nissan Cabstar also heading north at 12.10pm on Sunday.

Inspector Andy Mather from the Road Policing Unit in Fife said: "I wish to take this opportunity to extend my thoughts and sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Anderson.

"Officers at Fife Road Policing are doing everything they can to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, I would urge anyone who was on the B937 Edentown to Giffordtown road on Sunday afternoon and saw what happened, to contact police immediately.

"We would also be very keen to hear from motorists who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage which captures the incident.

"Likewise, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the off-duty doctor who rendered emergency care in advance of the helimed attending."