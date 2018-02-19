Family confirm first sighting of missing Liam Colgan

The family of a man who went missing after a stag weekend in Hamburg more than a week ago have revealed details of his first confirmed sighting.

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, was on his brother Eamonn’s stag weekend in the German city when he disappeared in the early hours of Saturday February 10.

READ MORE: German bakery worker speaks out about alleged sighting of missing Scot

The sighting, a short time after friends and relatives last saw Liam in the Veermaster Bar, “creates new lines of inquiry” that are being looked into, his family said.

The search is being assisted by The Lucie Blackman Trust, which said the sighting of the missing man that Saturday has been confirmed by his family.

CCTV footage seen by the family shows Liam arriving at the vehicle barrier of G&J building in Baumwall, Hamburg, at about 2.20am.

A witness reports seeing Liam and helping him up some steps to the main entrance of that building after he fell. This was corroborated by the CCTV.

The footage goes on to show Liam trying unsuccessfully to get in to the building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

He is helped again by the same witness to get into this park, and is last seen heading towards the Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

Chief executive Matthew Searle, of The Lucie Blackman Trust, said: “Although there have been quite a few sighting of Liam, this is the first one that’s definitely him.”

Meanwhile, the trust has launched an urgent appeal for information or CCTV images from people who were in the Baumwall area or the Portuguese Quarter of Hamburg at around 2.30am on February 10.

READ MORE: Body found in Hamburg river is ‘not Liam Colgan’, brother says

The trust said it has received an unprecedented amount of calls and emails providing further potential sightings and information and is currently sifting through photographs, CCTV and other intelligence in the search for the missing man.

Hamburg Police have been using search dogs and searching the Buxtehude area, next to Hamburg railway station where Liam was reportedly seen on Wednesday and Thursday.

The family said in a Facebook page set up to find Liam they are encouraged by a regular stream of reports about a “confused Scotsman” wandering the city of Hamburg.

The confirmed sighting follows the recovery of a man’s body from the River Elbe which was not Liam.

His brother Eamonn said: “I’m obviously incredibly relieved that this was not Liam however pass on my condolences to the family involved in what must be a horrible time for them.

“My brother is still out there and we are still receiving sightings. We need to find Liam and bring him home to his family and friends.”

Anyone with CCTV footage or photographs taken on February 10, or who remembers seeing a man acting confused or lost, is asked to email ops@lbtrust.org with information.