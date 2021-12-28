The man was Stanley Stewart, 55, from the Falkirk area.
Police are not treating his death as suspicious.
He was found near the River Nevis around 11am on Saturday by a member of the public.
Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time.
“We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”