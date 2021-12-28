The man was Stanley Stewart, 55, from the Falkirk area.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

He was found near the River Nevis around 11am on Saturday by a member of the public.

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”

The body was found in Glen Nevis (pictured) on Saturday, December 25. Picture: Getty

