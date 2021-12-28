Teenager charged after elderly couple found dead at West Lothian home on Boxing Day

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73, were discovered by officers at the couple’s house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, on Sunday, around 11.40pm.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with their deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were found dead at their home in Livingston on Boxing Day. PIC: Contributed.

"A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their enquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

Police were called to the property, which sits in a quiet area of the town, after receiving a report of a sudden death.

Officers forced their way into the house to find the bodies of the couple inside.

Shocked Neighbours said Mrs Fell was a wheelchair user and had a dedicated disabled parking spot outside their property.

One described Mr and Mrs Fell as a ‘very caring couple' and said their deaths had left the area in ‘a state of complete shock’.

She added: “They really were devoted to one another.

"You’d see Mr Fell pushing his wife out to the car in her chair and being very caring around her. They were both very caring, friendly and modest people.

"This has shocked everybody living here. You hear of these things happening but never thing it will be right on your own doorstep.”

Another neighbour, who said he had known Mr Fell for more than a decade, said: “Denis was a really nice guy.

" He was pretty humble and meek, the sort who would never cause any problem for anyone. God only knows what went on inside their house on Boxing Day. We know who the police took away but would rather not say their name publicly out of respect for Denis and Mary. They at least deserve that.”

