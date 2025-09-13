The anti-immigration protesters chanted “stop the boats

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters have tried to drown each other out as the two sides rallied outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Falkirk.

Scores of people from each side gathered outside the Cladhan Hotel on Saturday in the latest of a series of weekly demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anti-immigration protesters chanted “stop the boats”, “get them out” and the name of activist Tommy Robinson, who was holding a rally in London on the same day.

Weekly demonstrations have been taking place outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk. | PA

Signs by the group called for “mass deportation” and one read “Stop Labour cover-up, protect our children”, with others attacking Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

It was the latest demonstration held in recent weeks by Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures, which said on Facebook that it reflects the “genuine concerns” of residents.

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism and other groups gathered outside the hotel, while the anti-immigration demonstration was on the opposite side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police stood in the middle of the street as the two sides shouted and chanted at each other, with both playing music to try to drown the other out.

Nariese Whyte, of Falkirk for All, was one of those who organised the fourth counter-protest at the Cladhan Hotel.

She claimed her opponents had sought to attack the hotel, which had a window shattered by a brick earlier this week.

Ms Whyte told the PA news agency: “The other side are turning up earlier and earlier every single week because they believe it’s unfair they don’t get to be right outside the Cladhan Hotel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said her own side was determined to stage its own gatherings starting earlier than their opponents.

Laura Murtagh, an independent councillor for Falkirk’s Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst Ward, spoke at the Stand Up to Racism rally.

Referring to the anti-immigration protesters, she said: “I do not believe everyone is racist over there but you are standing with them, you are inviting them to your rallies.”

Police were called to the Cladhan Hotel at around 12.05am on Tuesday after reports of a brick being thrown at a window, shattering it.

One of the windows remained boarded up on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney condemned the incident on Wednesday, saying: “I absolutely deprecate the throwing of a brick at the window of the hotel.

“I think it’s absolutely despicable that should have happened.