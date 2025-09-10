Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Police are investigating after a hotel in Falkirk hosting asylum seekers had a brick thrown through one of its windows.

The Cladhan, located on Kemper Avenue, is being used to house people seeking refugee status.

There have been a number of anti-asylum protests in recent weeks outside the hotel.

It is understood no one was injured during the incident that happened at around 12.05am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have confirmed their “enquiries are ongoing”.

Falkirk for All, a community group dedicated to opposing racism and discrimination in the area, posted to social media on Tuesday: “Last night, a brick was thrown through a window at the Cladhan.

“This is clearly an attempt to intimidate our neighbours in the asylum system.

Demonstrators protesting outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk during August. | PA

“Thankfully no-one was injured, and the incident has been referred to the police,” they added.

“This act of intimidation is unacceptable and should be universally condemned by all groups, but it does not happen in isolation.

“Rising anti-immigration rhetoric is fuelling hostility and creating an environment where such actions take place.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community, and actions like this bring our town into disrepute. If you truly believe in community safety and what is best for Falkirk, then you should do more than just distance yourself from such actions. “

They added that Falkirk is “an inclusive, diverse place and there is no room for division and racism”.

On Sunday a protest organised by a group called Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures was held across the street which was opposed by groups of locals including anti-racist groups.

Incident was ‘clear attempt to intimidate refugees who are living there’

In a post on social media, Stand up to Racism Scotland said: “Far-right protests, wherever they happen, are driving violence towards refugees and those that stand up to oppose the far-right thuggery.

“A brick was thrown into the lounge window of the Cladhan Hotel in a clear attempt to intimidate the refugees who are living there.

“It is another expression of the same violent behaviour that has seen projectiles thrown at anti-racists who have come out to oppose their racist intimidation.

“Their first protest at the hotel last month featured Sieg Heiling and the display of a banner outside that said 'Kill ‘em all!'."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.05am on Tuesday, September 9, we were called to a report of a window being broken at a premises on Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.