The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a very high risk warning of wildfires from Saturday until Monday in Scotland.

Those who live within or who may enter rural environments are urged by the fire service to exercise caution.

The alert – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – covers Easter Ross, Central Highlands,and South West Scotland.

A moderate to high warning is also in place for Central and Western Scotland.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry is head of prevention and protection for SFRS. He said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."

The news comes as recent temperatures in Scotland reach the highest they have been this year with Dumfries and Galloway recording 29C this week.

