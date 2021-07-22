Hottest day of the year recorded in Dumfries and Galloway (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

Whether we are sweating as we type at laptop screens or enjoying an ice lolly outside, the people of Dumfries and Galloway will be feeling the heat the most today as they record roasting temperatures nearly hitting 30C in some areas.

The council in the western Southern uplands shot previous records for this year out the toasty water as it has recorded 29C in its Threave area, according to weather reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Bridge of Urr also recorded high temperatures of 28C.

In 2020 the highest temperature recorded was 31C at Prestwick.

BBC weather’s Judith Ralston has predicted that the temperature will rise to 30C in the ‘hotspot’ that is Dumfries and Galloway.

The heat is also triggering a few thunderstorms in the area while grey and murky skies continue to plague some eastern coastal areas and the Northern Isles in Scotland.

Meteo Group has said that high pressure will continue throughout the week and into the weekend with ‘patches of haar’ predicted in eastern areas.

Haar will permeate most areas on Friday morning with the clearest area predicted to be Western Coastal areas.

In Scotland, the weekend is expected to continue to be warm and sunny throughout with ‘stubborn haar’ predicted for the East.

As the hot weather continues, people are reminded to keep drinking plenty of water and foods with high water content.

Taking shelter in the shade and less travel and exercise is also recommended.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.