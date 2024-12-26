There are different bin collection guidelines for councils across Scotland - here we cover some of the biggest local authorities

It is the time of year where households produce more waste than at any other point, with the paper bin in particular put under strain by mountains of wrapping paper.

However, bin collection days and times in councils across Scotland have changed due to the festive period, as refuse workers also enjoy some much needed time off with their families.

Each council will have different advice in terms of collections - and when to put your bin out.

Here is some of the guidance for some of the country’s biggest councils.

Edinburgh

Residents in Edinburgh City Council are having their wheelie bins and glass recycling boxes emptied on different days due to the Christmas and New Year public holidays.

If your usual collection day is a Wednesday (Christmas Day), Thursday (Boxing Day) or Friday, the council has advised that will change.

There will also be changes across Hogmanay and New Year.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Tuesday, December 24 – there is no change;

Wednesday, December 25 - we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Thursday, December 26;

Thursday, December 26 - we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Friday, December 27;

Friday, December 27 – we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Saturday, December 28;

Tuesday, December 31 – there is no change;

Wednesday, January 1 - we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Thursday, January 2;

Thursday, January 2 - we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Friday, January 3;

Friday, January 3 – we will empty your wheelie bin, glass recycling or food caddie on Saturday, January 4.

Glasgow

Like Edinburgh, Glasgow City Council has advised some bin collection dates are changing due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. The revised collection dates are covered below:

- Purple Bin: Wednesday, December 25 - the new collection date will be Friday, December 27;

- Purple Bin: Thursday, December 26 - the new collection date will be Saturday, December 28;

- Brown Bin: Wednesday, December 25 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 8;

- Brown Bin: Thursday, December 26 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 9;

- Green Bin: Wednesday, December 25 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 15;

- Green Bin: Thursday, December 26 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 16;

- Blue or Grey Bin: Wednesday, December 25 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 22;

- Blue or Grey Bin: Thursday, December 26 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 23;

- Purple Bin: Wednesday, January 1 - the new collection date will be Friday, January 3;

- Purple Bin: Thursday, January 2 - the new collection date will be Saturday, January 4;

- Brown Bin: Wednesday, January 1 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 15;

- Brown Bin: Thursday, January 2 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 16;

- Green Bin: Wednesday, January 1 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 22;

- Green Bin: Thursday, January 2 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 23;

- Blue or Grey Bin: Wednesday, January 1 - the new collection date will be Wednesday, January 29;

- Thursday, January 2 - the new collection date will be Thursday, January 30.

Fife

Fife Council has confirmed there are no bin collections on Wednesday, December 25 and Thursday, December Dec 26, or on Wednesday January 1 and Thursday, January 2. Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29, as well as Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 respectively.

The council has also said its recycling centres are shut on December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2.

Falkirk

Falkirk Council has said all kerbside recycling and refuse collections are operating as normal except for those scheduled for uplift on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as Wednesday, January 1 and Thursday, January 2, when no collections will take place.

The full information on the rescheduled days is available here.

Other councils