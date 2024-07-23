"Rats will infest Edinburgh" during Fringe Festival bin strikes, experts warn

Unite has said a “stinking Scottish summer looms” unless Cosla, the council umbrella body, and the Scottish Government provide more money for its lowest paid bin collection workers.

Planned bin strikes in Scotland could lead to rat, maggot and wasp infestations in the capital during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, pest control experts have warned.

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland has said time is running out to halt imminent industrial action, which is expected to take place next month – a period that will cover Edinburgh’s festivals season.

Unison, the largest trade union in Scotland’s councils, rejected the 3.2 per cent pay offer on Friday.

In anticipation of the strikes, the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) said overflowing bins are “a playground for pests”, particularly rats, flies and wasps.

“Disruption to kerbside bin collections increases the risk of pest activity, so it is important that householders consider additional steps such as taking any overflow to their local household waste and recycling centre,” said Natalie Bungay, a technical manager at BPCA.

“Bins should be kept relatively clean and have securely fitting lids that are kept completely closed to deter pests.”

The BPCA said rats can easily gnaw through plastic bags and cardboard boxes, while decaying organic material is “an ideal food source and breeding ground” for flies.

During summer, rotting fruit will also attract worker wasps which feast on fermented sugars and can quickly become inebriated, making them more likely to be aggressive, according to the BPCA.

Natalie added: “Pest infestations are a serious public health risk. Rats and flies carry a variety of pathogens that can be passed to humans, while a wasp string can trigger an allergic reaction that can be fatal.

“Waste and recycling staff have a key role to play in preventing infestations and we would urge anyone affected by bin strikes to take all reasonable steps they can to avoid attracting pests.