The Highlands estate banned from game bird shooting licence for three years

Two red kites have been killed on the Lochindorb Estate

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Highlands estate has been banned from holding a general licence for game bird shooting - after two protected red kites were illegally killed on its land.

NatureScot has restricted the use of general licences on Lochindorb Estate, near Grantown-on-Spey, for three years. The decision was made on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This evidence included a red kite found poisoned with an insecticide in 2021 near to a lapwing bait on land managed at the time by the estate, and a red kite shot on Lochindorb estate in 2023.

The bird of prey was euthanised after being fatally injured by a gunshot wound on the land. The red kite was once very rare across the UK and became extinct in Scotland in the 19th century.

Numbers have since increased due to the success of reintroduction programmes. However, it is a protected species and under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to kill the birds.

The estate said it was considering an appeal against the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management, said: "We have decided, in discussion with Police Scotland, to suspend the use of general licences on this property for three years until March 2027, given the persecution of red kites which has taken place on Lochindorb Estate and on neighbouring land managed by them at the time of the incident.

“We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime. We will continue to work closely with Police Scotland and consider information they provide on cases, which may warrant restricting general licences.

“The estate may still apply for individual licences. However, these will be subject to enhanced record-keeping and reporting requirements and will be closely monitored to ensure adherence with licence conditions.”

General licences allow landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies, to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this restriction, there are four other similar restrictions in place in Scotland: on Moy Estate in Highland, Invercauld Estate in the Cairngorms National Park, Lochan Estate in Perthshire and Millden Estate in Angus.

The action against Moy Estate, near Inverness, had been made on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds. This evidence included a poisoned red kite found on the estate in 2020, and incidents in relation to trapping offences.

Mr Fraser said when the restrictions were announced in June 2022: “We consider the information from Police Scotland provides robust evidence that wild birds have been killed or taken or there has been intention to do so illegally on this land.

“Because of this, and the risk of more wildlife crimes taking place, we have suspended the use of general licences on this property for three years until June 2025. They may still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lochindorb Estate said: “The estate emphatically denies involvement in any way with - or would condone - the killing of protected bird species.

“The decision revolves around two incidents, one four years ago and one more than a year ago, and investigations were carried out by the police and the estate at the time. NatureScot has acknowledged that the estate has systems, protocols and training in place for estate gamekeepers in respect to wildlife management and the law.”