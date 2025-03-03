Swan euthanised after being attacked by dog and suffering neck abscesses as SPCA issues warning

Scottish SPCA staff were forced to euthanise the swan after it was attacked by a dog

A swan has died after suffering abscesses in its neck following a dog attack in Forres.

The bird, named Franky by Scottish SPCA staff, had been rescued from a pond at Brodie Castle and Estate on February 5 after being seen with a badly injured neck.

Injured swan Franky receiving treatment | Scottish SPCA

However, the swan had to be put down last week, whilst under anaesthetic, due to its injuries.

Franky had suffered multiple dog bite wounds to her neck. About 10 leeches were also removed from the bird’s nose, with a dose of antibiotics failing to save the animal.

SPCA staff made the decision after the swan stopped eating, having developed abscesses in its neck above the wound site.

Animal Rescue officers Lynn Cruickshank and Mich Mann had originally captured the injured swan after it had evaded capture for two days.

Scottish SPCA wildlife officers attempting to capture the injured swan | Scottish SPCA

Ms Cruickshank said: “Despite being injured, she [the swan] was still swimming strong and low flying.

“We needed to use a boat to reach her and after quite a chase, I eventually hooked her, and she was exhausted, but it was the only option we had left.

“We had a quick look and the wounds on neck looked quite bad and the base of her neck was so swollen. She was then transferred to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre so she could be seen by our vets quickly.”

The Scottish SCPA has used the incident as an example to remind dog owners about the importance of controlling their animals, particularly in areas where wildlife is present.

