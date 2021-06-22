Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The alarm was raised late in the evening last night after a member of the public noticed the four dolphins in difficulty and alerted the authorities.

The coastguard said that experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to Balnakeil Beach near Durness in Sutherland at around 10.45pm on Monday night.

Dolphins are a common sight around Scotland's coastal areas.

At that point the creatures were around 20 metres from the water, prompting fears for the safety of the mammals.

Durness Coastguard Rescue Team were also deployed to the Highland beach, but they remained on stand by in case help was needed as members of the public were already at the scene.

The four dolphins were then successfully refloated on the tide at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning, allowing them to continue safely on their way.