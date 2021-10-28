Sir David Attenborough ship: Where is the RRS Sir David Attenborough now and what does RRS stand for?

With COP26 just around the corner, a polar research ship named after one of the UK’s most well-known naturalists, Sir David Attenborough, has started its journey north.

The 95-year-old TV presenter spent his career working on natural history documentaries and TV programmes.

In recent years, Sir David has used his considerable influence to draw attention to the climate crisis in the projects he works on.

It’s therefore only fitting that his name was given to the polar ship heading south to conduct important research in Antarctica.

Here’s all you need to know about RRS Sir David Attenborough and how it got its name.

What is the RRS Sir David Attenborough?

RRS Sir David Attenborough is a state-of-the-art polar research ship, poised to undertake its very first expedition.

Britain's new polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough will make a special visit to London Greenwich from 28-30 October. Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali.

At 129 metres long, the ship is classed as a Polar Class 4 icebreaker, meaning it can crash through metre-thick ice floes at a steady pace without sustaining serious damage.

On board, there is a helipad, cranes, and onboard labs, giving it everything it needs to be a self-sustaining research ship.

The £200-million ship can also deploy subs and other surveying and sampling equipment as needed.

The boat’s namesake, Sir David himself, was able to see the ship in person on October 28th.

The UK's new polar research ship is making its London debut in Greenwich in support of the UK Presidency of COP26 ahead of her first mission to Antartica. Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali.

"I am indeed a very proud man to be standing in this remarkable vessel, to be associated in any way with best, the British Antarctic Survey," he said. "May I wish this ship and all who sail in her, and all the scientists who research on board, bon voyage on her forthcoming voyage to the Antarctic.

"I know that the findings made on this ship in the next few years will be of the greatest value and importance to the welfare of the world. Let us listen to the science."

What does RRS stand for?

RRS stands for Royal Research Ship and is a term given to merchant navy vessels that conduct scientific research on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government.

There are currently three RRS in service, including RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The other two are RRS James Cook, which has been on water since 2007, and RRS Discovery, which took to the waves in 2013.

Where is the RRS Sir David Attenborough now?

As of Thursday October 28th, RRS Sir David Attenborough was in Greenwich, having travelled up the Thames on Wednesday October 27th through the Woolwich Barrier.

The research ship will spend a few days at the home of the Prime Meridian, where members of the public are able to see it in person as part of a pre-COP26 event.

It is expected to start its long journey south on or around November 18th.

What happened to Boaty McBoatface?

You may remember that the public were asked to vote on the name for the ship and were able to submit their own suggestions.

Thousands of people across the UK voted and the overwhelming winner was Boaty McBoatface, with 124,109 votes.

This name was not deemed dignified enough for the new ship and so Sir David Attenborough was chosen instead.