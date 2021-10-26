COP26 has been billed as the last best chance to keep global temperature rises to no more than 1.5C, with Sir David critical of those who deny the climate crisis.

In conversation with BBC science editor David Shukman, the naturalist and broadcaster said: "Every month that passes, it becomes more and more incontrovertible, the changes to the planet that we are responsible for that are having these devastating effects."

Attenborough added: "If we don't act now, it will be too late. We have to do it now."

Wealthier western countries like the UK have a "moral responsibility" to help refugees displaced by climate change, the 95-year-old said.

"We caused it - our kind of industrialisation is one of the major factors in producing this change in climate. So we have a moral responsibility," he told the BBC.

"Even if we didn't cause it, we would have a moral responsibility to do something about thousands of men, women and children who've lost everything, everything. Can we just say goodbye and say this is no business of ours?"

Earlier in October, Sir David, who will be present at the summit, said the possibilities of COP26 gave him "some hope".

"For the first time people around the world will hear the arguments as to what we should do, the analyses as to what the problems are and what the solutions are," he said.

"Those two things bring me some hope."

