The White-Tailed Eagles – more commonly known as Sea Eagles – were observed looking for areas to nest, suggesting that they intend to stay for a while.

Various factors including habitat changes led to their extinction in the UK in around 1918, but since then, various efforts have been made to re-introduce the birds.

These conservation efforts started in the 1970’s, 1990’s and early 2000’s and there are now estimated to be over 150 pairs of breeding Sea Eagles in the UK.

With Loch Lomond being one of Scotland’s busiest tourist spots, nature bodies are now working together to protect the native birds and minimise disturbance in the hope that they might stay and breed in future years.

NatureScot, Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority and RSPB Scotland are working together to monitor the birds’ behaviour, and to put in place protection and visitor management measures to ensure the birds are not disturbed.

Measures include signs asking visitors to keep their distance and exclusion zones.

Police Scotland are also aware of the presence of the sea eagles.

NatureScot Operations Manager Paul Roberts said: “This is the latest chapter in the continuing success story of sea eagle conservation.

“Along with our partners, we carefully manage the reserve to offer rich and diverse habitats to support a wide range of birds and other wildlife, so it’s very rewarding to see the sea eagles return to Loch Lomond after all these years."

Simon Jones, Director of Environment & Visitor Services at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “White Tailed Eagles are the UK’s largest bird of prey and to have them here in the National Park is something we are excited about.

“We all have a responsibility to help keep these special birds safe and try to minimise disturbance to them.

We are engaging with a range of stakeholders who may be impacted by the birds’ arrival in the area, including loch users, visitors and local farmers.”

