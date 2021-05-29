The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has urged people who live in rural areas to be extra careful while the warning is in place, and sends the same message to those who are planning to visit rural environments.

The 'very high' warning –released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – remains in place from Sunday May 31 until Tuesday June 1.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the safety of nearby communities.

Area Commander Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS Wildfire Lead, said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere."

He added that people acting responsibly can significantly lower the chance of a wild fire starting, so it is “crucial” that everyone does so in rural environments.

Just a few days ago – on Thursday, May 27 – the SFRS were called to reports of a wildfire next to the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct.

