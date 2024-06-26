Residents could be hit with fines for putting rubbish in the wrong bin

Scotland’s new Circular Economy Bill, which aims to reduce waste and boost the green economy, is expected to be passed at Holyrood on Thursday.

The purpose of the bill is to “lead to more sustainable consumption and production to meet Scotland’s obligations to tackle the twin climate and nature emergencies, to cut waste, carbon emissions and pressures on the natural environment, to open up new market opportunities and strengthen communities”.

Under the new rules, local authorities are likely to be given powers to issue fixed penalty notices to householders disposing of rubbish in the wrong bins.

Drivers caught littering from their vehicle could also be hit with bigger fines than they currently face.

The laws will also ban disposal of unsold goods, stopping companies from dumping products that have not been bought in landfill.

Councils will also get additional enforcement powers to clamp down on fly-tipping, with the maximum fines for offenders set to double from £500 to £1,000.

There will also be a requirement for ministers to set recycling targets and an obligation to publish or update a circular economy strategy at least every five years.

Waste will need to be managed as locally as possible to avoid offshoring of disposal problems.

What is a circular economy and why do we need it?

A circular economy is a sustainable system where waste is minimised and use of resources maximised.

The aim of the bill is to create a “make, use, remake” model of production, replacing the linear “make, use, dispose” scenario.

The linear model of production and consumption is heavy on raw materials, creates avoidable waste and generates climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

The goal of a circular system is to ensure products, materials and resources are reused, repaired, refurbished and recycled for as long as possible, bringing financial, environmental and social benefits.

Analysis shows around four-fifths of Scotland’s carbon footprint comes from the products and services which are manufactured, used or discarded here.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, material consumption and waste are the primary drivers of nearly every environmental problem – from water-scarcity to loss of habitats and species.

It has said: “The message is clear – we need to talk about consumption and rethink our systems so that we can start to consume differently.”

The government says the new legislation will bring economic opportunities and create green jobs in Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Circular Economy Bill will support Scotland’s transition to a zero-waste and circular economy, giving ministers and local authorities the tools they need to increase reuse and recycling rates, and modernise and improve waste and recycling services.”

Single-use plastics are already outlawed in Scotland, but levies on disposable items would be implemented for materials such as paper by 2025 if the bill goes through.

The Scottish Government has said there will be “a proportionate approach” to the rules on disposing of unsold goods, focusing on businesses and products with the largest environmental impact.